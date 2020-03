HONOLULU (KHON2) — Manson Products has a drive through pick up for a fruit and vegetables box on Oahu.

Customers wait in their car and pay cash as the company is unable to accept credit cards at this time.

The box costs $50 and it includes 30 eggs, 15 oranges, 15 Fuji apples, 10 avocadoes, three green leaf lettuce, 2.5 pounds of cello spinach and one pineapple.

Manson Products is located at 1618 Kalani Street.

Saturday, March 28 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 8 a.m. – noon