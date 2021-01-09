Manoa Gardens Elderly Housing residents, caregivers, staff get COVID-19 vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Manoa Gardens Elderly Housing residents, caregivers and staff got COVID-19 vaccinations on Oahu on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

This city-run senior housing facility is in the first phase of vaccinations 1-A.

For those who need to get a second dose, another clinic has been scheduled.

West Loch Elderly Village in Ewa Beach, which is also run by the city, will have a vaccination clinic on Thursday, January 14.