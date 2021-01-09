HONOLULU (KHON2) — Manoa Gardens Elderly Housing residents, caregivers and staff got COVID-19 vaccinations on Oahu on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
This city-run senior housing facility is in the first phase of vaccinations 1-A.
For those who need to get a second dose, another clinic has been scheduled.
West Loch Elderly Village in Ewa Beach, which is also run by the city, will have a vaccination clinic on Thursday, January 14.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Manoa Gardens Elderly Housing residents, caregivers, staff get COVID-19 vaccinations
- Hawaii Nature Center celebrates 40th anniversary with trees event
- Coronavirus: 250 new COVID-19 cases; four new deaths reported on Jan. 9
- Manti Te’o activated by Bears ahead of Wild Card playoff game
- Moped driver dies in crash on Nimitz Highway on Oahu