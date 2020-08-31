Mandatory online travel form begins Sept. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 31 for the state: 107 cases are from Honolulu County, 24 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 8,472. DOH also reported 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 70.

The DOH reported that 260,737 test results have been received as of August 30.