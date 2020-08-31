Mandatory online travel form begins Sept. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Sept. 1, the State Office of Enterprise Technology Services will launch an online Travel and Health application.
It’s mandatory for all travelers and used to screen people for health, wellness and quarantine enforcement. State Chief Information Officer Douglas Murdock joined Wake Up 2day with details.
