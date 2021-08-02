Mandatory employee vaccination policies coming to Hawaii’s largest health care systems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Healthcare facilities across the state are moving forward with putting employee vaccination mandates in place, as the Delta variant continues to cause increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases across Hawaii.

The trade association for hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health agencies and hospices–Healthcare Association of Hawaii –announced Monday that its policy will now support mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, allowing for exceptions.

Four of the state’s largest health care systems are making policy changes as well.

Kaiser and Adventist Health announced that employees will have until Sept. 30 to get fully vaccinated. Queen’s and HPH are giving their employees until Oct. 1.

Specifics on what will result if those policies are not followed were not immediately available.