Man hospitalized for COVID-19 at Maui Memorial dies, his death brings state total to 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 10th COVID-19-related death reported in the state was a man who was hospitalized at Maui Memorial Center (MMMC).

The State Department of Health says that the man is an adult in the 40-59-year age group and had no previous medical conditions.

His exposure history may be travel-related. This is Maui County’s fourth death related to the virus.

“Every life lost in this pandemic is heartbreaking,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “I continue to ask everyone in Maui County and across our state to protect each other against the spread of this disease through social distancing and staying home for all but essential activities.”

Meanwhile, three additional people are under investigation as being potentially associated with a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at MMMC.

The DOH’s investigation at MMMC continues, and it appears the outbreak may have begun with a healthcare worker who reported to work while ill.

A total of 45 people (29 staff and 16 patients) are now associated with this cluster of cases. All have been appropriately isolated to prevent further spread of infection.