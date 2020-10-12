Man arrested, ten cited in Pearl City game room bust

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was arrested in Pearl City last week after the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) found multiple gambling machines in a suspected game room.

HPD took to social media to share another game room bust which involved the seizure of several gambling machines. The man was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices.

In addition to this, ten other individuals at the scene were cited for violating Mayor Caldwell’s latest emergency order, which only allows gatherings of five or less.



Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

Police are asking the public to report any illegal gambling activity to the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.

