Man arrested, nine cited in Waianae gambling bust

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) executed a gambling search warrant at an illegal game room in Waianae.

A 38-year-old male was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices. In addition, nine others were cited for social gathering during Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay-at-home” order.

More than a dozen gambling devices and cash were recovered in the bust.

HPD was assisted by the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

HPD is asking the public to report suspicious or illegal gambling activity by calling the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.

