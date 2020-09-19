WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) executed a gambling search warrant at an illegal game room in Waianae.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
A 38-year-old male was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices. In addition, nine others were cited for social gathering during Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay-at-home” order.
More than a dozen gambling devices and cash were recovered in the bust.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
HPD was assisted by the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.
HPD is asking the public to report suspicious or illegal gambling activity by calling the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.
- Brush fire prompts lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
- Man arrested, nine cited in Waianae gambling bust
- Brush fire closes Halekoa Dr. and Palipaa Dr on Oahu
- Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel is ready to build on breakout freshman season at UCF
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87