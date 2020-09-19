Man arrested, nine cited in Waianae gambling bust

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) executed a gambling search warrant at an illegal game room in Waianae.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A 38-year-old male was arrested for gambling promotion and possession of gambling devices. In addition, nine others were cited for social gathering during Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay-at-home” order.

More than a dozen gambling devices and cash were recovered in the bust.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

HPD was assisted by the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

(2/2) … for illegal gathering. The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division with assistance from the Specialized Services Division and District 8. To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933. #HonoluluPD #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) September 18, 2020

HPD is asking the public to report suspicious or illegal gambling activity by calling the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.