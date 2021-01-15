Man arrested for allegedly damaging several businesses in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police have arrested 23-year-old Donchevell Makekau of Kailua-Kona for several criminal property damage incidents in Hilo.

It happened In the early morning hours of Friday, Jan.15, 2021.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Kalakaua Street early in the morning.

The owner said someone threw a rock threw the window.

Police officers found four more businesses with damaged windows in the downtown Hilo area.

During the investigation video surveillance captured Makekau throwing rocks at one of the businesses.

Makekau was arrested by South Hilo patrol officers on Jan. 15 for an outstanding warrant and remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

Police remind the public that in light of Governor David Ige’s current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.