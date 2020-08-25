Maluhia nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee at Maluhia nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee worked in a nursing unit, and is now in isolation.

Residents are being screened for symptoms.

Maluhia nursing home says, no resident has contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

