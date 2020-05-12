Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic

Malls on Oahu open Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, retail stores will be allowed to reopen on Friday.

Both Pearlridge Center and International Marketplace tell us they’ll be reopening with modified hours.

Both will be requiring customers to wear a facial covering and follow social distancing.

Individual tenant hours may also differ from mall hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 81° 65°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 82° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

Trending Stories