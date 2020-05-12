Malls on Oahu open Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, retail stores will be allowed to reopen on Friday.
Both Pearlridge Center and International Marketplace tell us they’ll be reopening with modified hours.
Both will be requiring customers to wear a facial covering and follow social distancing.
Individual tenant hours may also differ from mall hours.
