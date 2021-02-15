Malasada businesses prepare for busy Fat Tuesday, offering some new take-out options

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Feb. 16 is Fat Tuesday or Malasada Day in Hawaii. It’s a busy time for local bakeries, but unlike last year, there could be longer lines due to COVID-19 restrictions.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Businesses say getting a box of malasadas this year might take a little more time due to the limited amount of people allowed inside and some new options available for groups.

At Leonard’s Bakery on Kapahulu Avenue, it was already busy on Monday, with multiple people in line waiting for their orders.

“The visitors and the locals have been coming out more often than they have before,” said Crystine Ito with Leonard’s Bakery. “Everyone’s a little bit more comfortable now so we are expecting a pretty big crowd tomorrow. So you do see our social distancing markers lined up, not only in front of the bakery but around, around the corner so we are expecting long lines here.”

She said lines outside will be monitored by staff, who have procedures in place to move lines to prevent them from getting on the roadside, if they get too long.

To cut down on lines inside, since only four couples are allowed in at a time, Leonard’s Bakery has set up a new pick-up order window, so people can now wait outside for their order.

There are more ordering options this year.

“When you order, you can specify how many (malasadas) you need in a box in case you’re doing some drop offs throughout the day or bringing it to different offices,” said Ito. “So I would just note that as the order on the phone, or when you order the bakery they are able to do separate bags or boxes, whatever you need.”

They are not the only ones giving this option. At Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery, people have the option of purchasing their malasadas in a box, individually bagged, but the malasadas all have to be one flavor.

A lot of people have these restrictions in place, and we have a lot of pre orders for schools tomorrow. That was definitely that they want to take to the teachers, faculty, as well as the students, and they don’t want everyone kind of grabbing like they normally would. Gayla Young, Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery Owner

However she says these orders may take a little longer for preparation.

Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery has sold out of all of its pre-orders. For those that want to snag a box of malasadas, they will have to either walk in or place a take-out order on their app, which Young said is the quicker option.

“Just keep checking online,” said Young. “Check your app. We have a mobile app that people order from an online ordering available. Just take the spot order and they can come in and pick up.”

Leonard’s Bakery is also allowing for pre-paid phone orders for a quick pick up.

“Take a look at our website or menu,” said Ito. “That’ll also help expedite the process.”

Businesses also say to double check their website for store hours before heading to the shops, since the hours may differ due to COVID-19.