Malama Meals work to provide food security for kupuna, communities in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A food program in coordination with public service and non-profit community organizations are looking to provide security to people in need or at risk due to the actions taken to contain COVID-19.

The Malama Meals program works to distribute freshly made meals and supplies free of charge.

The program will doorstep deliver meals and prepared meal kits to disabled individuals and at kupuna. It also provides a food truck service to public housing, homeless communities, self-service catering to care facilities, assisted living centers and homeless shelters, curbside pickup for non-profit service organizations providing relief to at risk communities, and delivery to public service and medical ohana.

If you or your community’s food security has been impacted by COVID-19, use the Request Mālama Meals contact form or phone our call center at (808) 952-9796.