Malama Meals given cease and desist order for food safety violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A program providing free meals to those in need has been ordered by the state to shut down.

The health department says it received a complaint about Malama Meals.

An inspection on Friday found numerous violations such as improper cooking temperatures, improper hand washing, and the hand washing sink being used to store unclean items.

Malama Meals says it’s already fixing mistakes.

“It’s one hundred percent critical,” said Melissa Moody of Malama Meals. “Food safety is of the utmost importance, and I don’t want anybody getting sick.”

Malama Meals was launched in march in coordination with the city.

It provided fresh meal deliveries for seniors, children and the homeless.

In a statement, health director Bruce Anderson said “Although we appreciate the work being done by Malama Meals…The last thing anyone needs is a widespread outbreak of food poisoning.”