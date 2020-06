LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Charles Byrd and Maki Pitolo face off during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo was won his UFC 250 middleweight bout against Charles Byrd on Las Vegas on a TKO (via punches) in the second round.

Pitolo is back in the won column and improves to 13-5.

It was Pitolo’s first fight since October. He has now won four of his last five fights. It is also his seventh career TKO and 10th career finish.