Make-A-Wish Hawaii needs messages of hope from the community for wish keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii makes dreams come true for dozens of local keiki every year. With Coronavirus restrictions in place nationwide, many of those wishes are at a stand still.

Fortunately, the community can help keep wish kids smiling.

“The situation has not gotten better,” said Tatiana Quezada the Senor Wish Manager at Make-A-Wish Hawaii. “So we have even more kids waiting than we did previously. So what we’re asking for now is digital messages of hope. We would love to have people record a quick 10 second video with a message of encouragement.”

The public is also welcomed to put pen to paper for letters to the keiki.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Auli’i’s wish to visit Disney World is one of many wishes currently postponed.

“We receive little thoughtful cookie deliveries and candy gifts and the thought that someone’s thinking of my child is great,” said Keith a Make-A-Wish Hawaii parent. “Then there’s her being just happy with little Snickers candy. So these are the little gifts that make her feel loved outside of our family.”

Keith says as parents, these messages and gifts of hope have boosted their spirits during these uncertain times.

“Those little things where you’re having people from the outside, injecting their aloha and concern, we really appreciate and we mahalo them for that,” Keith said.

