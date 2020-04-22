Make-A-Wish Hawaii hosts first virtual talent show to support wishes postponed due to COVID-19

Make-A-Wish Hawaii and Dominos Hawaii presents “Stars at Home,” the first virtual talent show benefitting more than 20 local children whose wishes have been postponed as the state battles a coronavirus outbreak.

“Eighty percent of our local wish kids wish to go somewhere. Spring break and summer are our busiest months for travel,” explained CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark. “Because kids already miss so much school due to treatments and hospital visits, spring break and summer time is typically when they travel.

“But also Hawaii is the number 2 destination for other wish kids coming from the mainland. We had hundreds and hundreds of children whose wishes were cancelled due to COVID-19,” she added, citing Disneyland as the number one requested destination from wish kids.

“Stars at Home” features entry submissions. The talent is wide-ranging, from musicians to dancing and physical feats.

To show support, spectators can vote for their favorite acts with a $5 donation — what Make-A-Wish Hawaii calls a “virtual high five.” Domino’s Hawaii will match all talent show donations.

“Our goal for this campaign is to receive 1,361 ‘high fives’. That goal is from the number of wishes we granted last year,” said Kaopuiki Clark.

Voting is from April 22-29. There’s no limit to the number of times you can vote, and you can vote for more than one video.

The three videos with the most virtual “high-fives” by 11:59 p.m. on April 28 will receive a pizza party courtesy of Domino’s Hawaii.

The top 3 winners will be announced on April 29th, World Wish Day.

To view the virtual talent show, click here.