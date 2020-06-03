Makaha Sons and Raiatea Helm livestream free concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a hana hou for the legendary Makaha Sons.

They’re returning to the Hawaii Theatre for another free concert on Thursday, June 4.

It’ll be live streamed on the theatre’s Facebook page starting at 3 p.m. Hawaii Time.

This time they’ll be joined by Raiatea Helm.

The theatre has been closed since late February resulting in a loss of nearly $3 million in ticket sales.

It’s been able to bring some people back to work through this live streaming project and donations.

