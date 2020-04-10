Magic Island parking lot to undergo extensive reconstruction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With City parks closed and essential construction activity continuing amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the City will begin an extensive reconstruction project to revitalize the badly degraded parking lot at ‘Āina Moana (Magic Island) on Monday, April 13.

This 470 stall parking lot represents about half of the parking stalls within the People’s Park, and is slated for major improvements, including:

Complete repaving and restriping

Improvements to tree planters such as: new curbing, irrigation, replacement of damaged trees, and new tree plantings

Removal of tree roots causing pavement damage

Construction of a new drop off zone

Installation of new trash cans, benches, and park road gates

The footprint of the parking lot will remain the same.

The over $2.5 million construction contract for this ‘Āina Moana project was awarded to Road Builders Corporation.

These improvements include significant excavation and subterranean work, which will require the closure of the parking lot for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

At the time of this announcement, all City parks remained closed to the public and park events cancelled to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). When the parks reopen, the following measures will be taken to reduce the impact of this repaving project to the public:

The pedestrian pathway bordering the parking lot on the Diamond Head-side is anticipated to remain open during the entire length of the project.

In addition, the People’s Open Market held within the parking lot on Monday mornings will be moved to the Canoe Hale Parking Lot between ‘Āina Moana and Atkinson Drive.

This project is a continuation of the multi-million dollar effort to revitalize what is normally Hawai‘i’s most popular and heavily visited park. As part of that effort, the City has completed numerous projects at AMRP over the past couple of years. These projects include:

Comfort stations and bathhouse renovations

Planting approximately 220 trees

LED light improvements throughout the park

Irrigation upgrades for the entire 119-acre park

Installation of exercise equipment

Repaved walking paths and park roadway

Improvements to McCoy Pavilion

Creation of the City’s first designated off-beach sand volleyball courts

In tangent with these improvements to AMRP, the Mayor Caldwell’s Kākou for Parks Program has produced improvements to 173 different parks around the island since 2015, including:

115 renovated comfort stations

119 new and refurbished play apparatus

359 resurfaced play courts

87 lined pickleball courts

Parks and Recreation staff continue to work with organizers of popular Ala Moana events, and the general public, during this parking lot reconstruction project and the COVID-19 closures.