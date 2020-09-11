Maemae Elementary School staff and PTSA conquer mega mask project for students

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The hallways may be empty at Maemae Elementary School, but faculty and families apart of the Parent Teacher Student Association are busy at work.

With an overstock of school shirts from the last academic school year, members of the PTSA decided to turn them into a surprise for students.

“We thought what’re we going to do with all of these old t-shirts,” said Charlene Mow, member of the Maemae Elementary School PTSA. “We thought, wouldn’t it be a great idea if we could somehow convert it and use the shirts to make masks for the kids when they come back to school?”

From ironing material to cutting and sewing, PTSA members and Maemae staff spent hours making masks. They were able to produce nearly 800 masks at the end of the project.

“We just thought this was an opportunity to give back to the Maemae community and do it in a way where we could help our students help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sheila Izuka, member of the Maemae Elementary School PTSA. “Our aim really was for our students to be safe and be healthy during this unprecedented time.”

Helping hands from over 30 volunteers made this project possible.

“We have built this ohana type environment,” said Lenn Uyeda, Principal of Maemae Elementary School. “It makes me happy to see that when there’s a project or when there’s a need or when there’s a crisis, that there are people that step up and be part of it.”

With distance learning ongoing, Uyeda says he can’t wait to see the masks on campus.

“The sad thing is they’re not back in school, but it’s there. It’s ready for the kids. It’s ready to go. So everybody’s in the office and all the PTSA people are excited to see every kid with a Maemae mask on upon return to school.”

