HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 26th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival will be held virtually Aug. 21-23.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
It will feature more than 200 vendors along with cooking demonstrations and entertainment. One of the vendors, Justin Orr with HI Spice, joined Take2 with a sneak peek at some of the items that will be for sale.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Made in Hawaii to be held virtually with hundreds of vendors
- Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering after surgery to remove vocal cord polyp
- WATCH – DNC Debrief: Kamala Harris makes history and Joe Biden’s big moment
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco
- Aug.20: More than 20 inmates at OCCC now eligible to be released