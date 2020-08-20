Made in Hawaii to be held virtually with hundreds of vendors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 26th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival will be held virtually Aug. 21-23.

It will feature more than 200 vendors along with cooking demonstrations and entertainment. One of the vendors, Justin Orr with HI Spice, joined Take2 with a sneak peek at some of the items that will be for sale.

