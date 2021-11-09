Made in Hawaii Festival previews COVID protocol at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the first Made in Hawaii Festival at Ala Moana Center, which will run from Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 14.

Attendees will need to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours to get in.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Things are taking shape for the Made in Hawaii Festival, some vendor booths were already set up on Tuesday, Nov. 9. A lot of planning went into putting this event on in a safe way and it starts with two lines to get in.

The first line begins in the courtyard near Bloomingdales and will organize everyone for the second line — which actually gets them into the Festival.

“We ask that you just have ID and your vaccination cards ready to go, and it’s just to que you up before you enter the Festival,” said Olena Heu, Made in Hawaii Festival spokesperson.

Those who attend will be brought to the fourth floor Mauka-Ewa parking structure of Ala Moana after they are queued. The second line starts there and it is where attendees will prove they are fully vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID.

The Hawaii Smart Health QR code, a vaccine card or a picture of a vaccine card will all be accepted — ID will be required as well.

There will also be a sanitization mister at the entrance of the Festival.

“Everyone will be socially distanced, everyone will have their masks on, you can feel nice and secure knowing that everyone’s either been vaccinated or COVID negative, and everyone’s nicely distanced as far as vendors and the guests as well.” Olena Heu, Made in Hawaii Festival spokesperson

Those who buy their tickets online will get a code on their phone to scan at the entry booth. Attendees can also buy a ticket in-person but it is best to plan ahead. Click here for a list of vendors and other details on attending the Festival.

“I know the very first day we are sold out for the earlier time slots, but it is best to go get your tickets online in advance, you could try to do it onsite the day of but there’s no guarantee.”

The Festival also has an optional self-guided app to help guests find their way around the 300 vendors, which is good because they will not be able to shop all day.

Heu said, “and essentially it’s going to be an easy guide on how to get in, through and out of the festival, they’ll be a map, there’ll also be timing reminders, for those that are limited, right? To the 2-hour time limit.”

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Discounted early bird tickets are still available online for $13, otherwise it is $15 at the door. Click here to visit the Made in Hawaii Festival website or click here for the discounted early bird tickets.