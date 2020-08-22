Made in Hawaii Festival goes virtual this year

HONOLULU (KHON) – The popular “Made in Hawaii” craft fair drew thousands to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall every year.

Hundreds of local artisans, designers, and business owners showcased locally made goods under one roof, complete with live entertainment and cooking demonstrations from some of the state’s top chefs.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers had to adapt. Instead of canceling or rescheduling the annual three-day event, they decided to go virtual for it’s 26th year.

Instead of browsing booths, you can check out hundreds of products on the newly launched website.

“To support local, you’re supporting families to stay here at home. It’s hard to be comfortable with a family here. You’re supporting dreams, traditions, a little piece of heaven that’s nowhere else,” explained Fergie-Lei Kamaka.

Kamaka is the designer and owner of Sun N Soul Boutique. This is her first year participating in the craft fair.

“I went to school and travelled to a few places outside of the country. It wasn’t the same as home. It was always nice to come home and feel the aloha spirit. I wanted to create a brand that I could share with everyone else,” said Kamaka.

In addition to the new online shopping site, you gain access to live-streaming entertainment and cooking demonstrations from famed local chefs like Lee Ann Wong.

