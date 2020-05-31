Made in Hawaii Festival event for August canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An annual festival that attracts thousands of shoppers is canceled.
We’re talking about the Made in Hawaii Festival which was supposed to take place in August.
Organizers say they’re planning an online shopping site where you can buy Made In Hawaii products.
