Lunch wagon damaged by fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lunch truck caught on fire on Sunday, Oct. 4 in the Kalihi area on Makuakane Street.
It happened around 9:15 a.m.
Fire officials say there was significant damage to the lunch wagon.
The lunch truck was not open or serving customers at the time of the fire.
The wagon was parked in front of a home which did not catch on fire.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still in investigated.
