Lt. governor, community doctor sets up Aloha Free Clinic to help the uninsured

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Help is on the way for those whose health insurance benefits are about expire.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, who is also a physician, and community Doctor James Ireland are setting up a free clinic starting June 1.

Many of the unemployed will lose their health insurance next month. It’s called Aloha Free Clinic and it will be open to those with chronic conditions.

“If you have diabetes or have high blood pressure and you don’t treat that for three or four months, that can lead to strokes and kidney failure and dialysis and can lead to permanent damage just from not having access to care,” said Dr. Ireland, Internal Medicine.

Doctor Ireland says most of the work will be done through telemedicine so neighbor island patients can also get help. The clinic is also looking for healthcare professionals who can volunteer.

For more information, you can email alohafreeclinic@gmail.com.

Trending Stories