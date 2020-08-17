HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green is expressing concern over the number of active COVID-19 cases, which surpassed 3,100.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Will the governor announce a stay-at-home order this week to help flatten the curve? Lt. Gov. Green joined Wake Up 2day with that and to answer questions from viewers.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Photos: Rare summer thunderstorm sparks new wildfires in California
- HHSAA extends no-contact period through September 13, violations could result in suspension of coach
- DOE Superintendent explains decision of school year start date
- DOE discusses facilities pandemic plan as school year starts
- Lt. Gov. says stay-at-home order, improved contact tracing would decrease COVID-19