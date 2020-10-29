Lt. Gov. says state on ‘good track’ for COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu continues to report a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, although Lanai is seeing more infections.

Overall, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says Hawaii is on a good track.

What does he think about Halloween and what are his suggestions? He joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and to answer viewer questions.

