Lt. Gov says Moderna vaccine could arrive Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More COVID-19 vaccines will be administered Wednesday and another shipment will also arrive.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This, as the U.S. awaits approval of the Moderna vaccine. So how many vaccines could Hawaii receive once approved? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day with details and answered viewer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine.