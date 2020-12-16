Lt. Gov says Moderna vaccine could arrive Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More COVID-19 vaccines will be administered Wednesday and another shipment will also arrive.
This, as the U.S. awaits approval of the Moderna vaccine. So how many vaccines could Hawaii receive once approved? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day with details and answered viewer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
