Lt. Gov. Says Expect More Triple-Digit Days of COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green says Hawaii can expect to see more days where COVID-19 cases are in the triple digits.

He wants people to continue to mask up and not to gather in large groups. He joined Wake Up 2day with more on expectations this week and he also answered viewer questions.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories