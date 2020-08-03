Lt. Gov. Says Expect More Triple-Digit Days of COVID-19 Cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green says Hawaii can expect to see more days where COVID-19 cases are in the triple digits.
He wants people to continue to mask up and not to gather in large groups. He joined Wake Up 2day with more on expectations this week and he also answered viewer questions.
