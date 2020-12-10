Lt. Gov. says COVID-19 vaccine could be administered in Hawaii next week

KALAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) -- The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19 in an adult resident of Kalaupapa Settlement in Kalawao County on the island of Moloka‘i. Kalawao is a county within the State of Hawai‘i under the management of the DOH and was reported to be the last county within the U.S. with no reported positive COVID-19 cases prior to this announcement.

The individual received their positive test result after returning on a local flight to the Kalaupapa Settlement and is in self-isolation with no symptoms. The DOH immediately conducted contact tracing, and close contacts on the same flight are in self-quarantine. At this time, the individual and all recent close contacts are asymptomatic and being monitored for the development of any COVID-19 symptoms.