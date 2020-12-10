Lt. Gov. says COVID-19 vaccine could be administered in Hawaii next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With FDA approval for the COVID-19 expected Thursday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says Hawaii could receive the vaccinations by the middle of next week.
First doses could be administered by the end of next week. Green joined Wake Up 2day with more details and he answered viewer questions about the vaccine.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Lawmakers optimistic as they see progress on COVID-19 relief framework
- Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom selected by Oakland Athletics in MLB Rule 5 Draft
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 123 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities
- Kahala Market by Foodland grab and go
- Gov. Ige signs order requiring Maui bars to temporarily close