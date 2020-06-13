Lt Gov. says cases are ‘concerning’ but no ’cause for alarm’

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The State reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Lieutenant Governor and Hawaii COVID-19 Healthcare Liaison Dr. Josh Green said the uptick is concerning, but not a cause for alarm, yet.

In a press conference, Governor David Ige confirmed the announcement.

“I know everyone noticed the increase over the last week. This was expected as we begin opening businesses,” said Ige.

Green says almost all of the new cases are contained to one family in Waipahu.

“It’s a concern of course but 10 of them are in one family, and this is the kind of cluster that you often see. I’m not expecting a statewide surge of any kind,” explained Green.

“It’s a reality. You’re going to see people who are living in close quarters often spread it to their loved ones and we’re going to make sure they stay in quarantine and get better.”

Green said the uptick is a result of the Memorial Day holiday and graduation celebrations at the end of May.

“We all want to show love for our graduating seniors, we all want to celebrate these events but you put a lei on a person 40 times and kiss them on the face, that individual is going to get COVID.”

“What happened was we came to the end of the first phase where we really suppressed the virus. Now with some increased freedoms and going out a little bit and there are going to be moments when we have a big party and we pay for it when it happens,” said Green.

He added that the spike is manageable at this point and that our hospitals are prepared.

“Our hospitals are fine. We are still averaging just 10 percent of our ventilator use and 40 percent of our intensive care unit capacity. I think only five people are in the hospital right now for COVID. So its really minimal.”

“To tell you the truth, this is a good warning because without this we could get over confident.”

But, he added that we could see another, slightly larger spike, due to the recent Black Lives Matter protest that drew 10,000 people last Saturday.

“It’s a concern, it really is. Next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday we could see a round of double-digit cases. I would not be surprised at all.”

The state has had roughly 53 cases in the last 10 days according to Green.

He said prior to that, Hawaii was averaging one case a day during the month of May.

KHON: “What happens if we get a huge surge? Could we have to roll back and close down again?”

Green said it’s always a possibility.

“If we started seeing, a calamitous surge after the protest, if that happens and we had a big surge, sure, we’d have to tighten up for a couple of weeks. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I think we can tolerate a lot more cases than we are seeing now.”

But he is urging residents to continue to be safe, wear protective face masks when they leave the house, and to practice social distancing as much as possible.