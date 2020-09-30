Lt. Gov. says Alaska Airlines working to be pre-test travel partner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the start of the pre-test travel program nearing, Hawaii officials continue to work out the details.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Alaska Airlines is working to be a pre-test travel partner, along with United, Hawaiian, CVS, American Airlines and Kaiser Permanente.
He joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the details and to answer viewer questions.
