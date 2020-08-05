Lt. Gov. Recommends Shutting Down for Two Weeks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green says Hawaii needs to flatten the Coronavirus curve. Hospitals are filling up and the positive test rate is the highest it’s ever been.

He recommended to Gov. Ige that Oahu move back to “orange” level. He joined Wake Up 2day with details and also answered viewer questions.

