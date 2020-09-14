Lt. gov. provides update on his condition, another member of his security detail tests COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A second member of Lieutenant Governor Josh Green’s security detail has tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The deputy sheriff last worked on Thursday, Sept. 10.

PSD reported the first infection for a deputy on the lieutenant governor’s security detail on Friday, Sept. 11. Lt. Gov. Green later tested positive that same day.

The lieutenant governor’s office said that the two deputy sheriffs and Lt. Gov. Josh Green are the only confirmed positive cases in the office. All three are in isolation.

The lieutenant governor is working from home and says that Sunday’s numbers show that Hawaii is at a turning point.

He also gave us an update on his condition.

“We were going up like this. And so we’ve been flattening and now it’s going to come down. So over the course of the next 20 days, if we do a great job, our cases–our active cases–will drop down to very low numbers. So that would be in essence a victory. So let’s get there,” he said.

“I have some symptoms now,” he added. “I’m a little bit more fatigued and coughing some but that’s okay. I can breathe fine. And I think it’s what a lot of people are going through, you know, remember 40% or so people have no symptoms, and then another 30% people have modest symptoms, and then it can get worse. So just have to be ready for that.”

