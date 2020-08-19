Lt. Gov. Josh Green will talk story with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Aug. 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s COVID-19 healthcare liaison is getting ready to talk story with the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green announced on Aug. 18. that he’ll be speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Aug 25. Dr. Green says that he already has a few questions in mind for Dr. Fauci.

“What’s the impact of being a rural state? What’s most important when we talk about tracing or testing? What tests are gonna be valuable? We’ll ask Dr. Fauci about vaccinations and immunizations and I’ve asked everyone to submit their questions so that I can look at the questions from our people, healthcare leaders and just regular folk who are worried about COVID”, Green said.

The Lt. Gov. says that he has high hopes for the conference.

“I’m hoping that Fauci will move here and help us out, and if he can’t move here I’m hoping just that we have a better understanding of COVID and the way forward.”

KHON2 will air and stream the entire talk story on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 7:00 to 7:30 a.m.

