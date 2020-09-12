Lt. Gov. Josh Green tests COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Friday night, Sept. 11.

Officials said that his test results were received Friday night and that he is isolating in his bedroom at home.

“Lt. Gov. Green plans to continue his duties from his home as long as he’s feeling well,” his office relayed.

According to a representative, the lieutenant governor says that he feels fine and that he plans to update his friends and family on his condition.

