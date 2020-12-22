Lt. Gov. Josh Green receives Pfizer vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green publicly received Pfizers’s coronavirus vaccine Tuesday at Queens Medical Center.

Green tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Sept. 11.

Before receiving the shot Green said, “I think we should lead by example and I believe this will really make a big difference for our state.”

The first shot of the Pfizer vaccine provides about 52 percent protection, with up to 95 percent immunity with the second shot.

Lt. Gov. will receive his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, Jan. 11.