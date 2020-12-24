Lt. Gov Josh Green feels fine day after coronavirus vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 checked in with Lt Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. This is the day after he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said other than a little soreness at the injection site that lasted a couple hours, he’s feeling great.

“Didn’t have any side effects,” said. Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “Didn’t have fevers or aches or anything. One of my staff members punched me in the arm intentionally like wise crackers do, and that reminded me. Otherwise, I was good.”

The COVID-19 vaccine requires a second dose at least 28 days later for it to be fully effective.

The Lt.Governor is scheduled to receive his second dose on Jan. 11.