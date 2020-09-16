Lt. Gov Josh Green feeling a little bit more worn out due to coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 checked in with Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to see how he’s doing.

He says he’s feeling a little worse than on Monday, Sept. 14.

His cough is getting worse, he feels more fatigued, and he has the sweats.

“I feel a little bit more worn out today than yesterday,” said Green who tested positive on Friday, Sept. 11. “But I feel blessed that my family tested negative which I’m so grateful for and relieved about. That’s all that really matters to me. So I’m fine.

Lt. Gov. Green says that the rest of his staff tested negative.

