Lt. Gov. Josh Green donates plasma to Blood Bank of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this Thanksgiving week, the Blood Bank of Hawaii wants to thank everyone who has helped save lives.

That includes coronavirus survivors who have donated their plasma.

To date, the Blood Bank says they’ve received over 1,000 donations of this life-saving liquid.

Even a well-known COVID-19 survivor was spotted donating on Tuesday, Nov. 24

“I’m happy to do it,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “I think anybody who’s out there who came through COVID-19 and is feeling fortunate like I am with my family. No one else caught it in my family. They could get sick someday. I would want them to have the best possible treatment to stay alive.”

The Blood Bank says donating plasma takes about an hour, and the needle is smaller than what’s used to donate blood.

Your one donation can help to save three or four lives.