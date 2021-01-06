HONOLULU(KHON2) — More group vaccination sites will open later this month. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said it could happen in venues like the Hawaii Convention Center.
He joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and to answer viewer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii’s congressional leaders confirm safety amid Capitol demonstrations
- Biden denounces protesters’ violence at the US Capitol
- CrimeStoppers safety tips to prevent a home invasion
- Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses upcoming vaccination sites