Lt. Gov. Josh Green details state’s pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Oct. 15, Hawaii will launch the pre-travel testing program allowing travelers entering the islands to bypass the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine as long as they are able to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

But, travelers aren’t able to get just any test, said the lieutenant governor. The state will only accept a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) as part of the program. Travelers will be required to complete the test within 72 hours of flight departure.

“Travelers entering Hawai’i must get the NAAT test. The test has to be with one of our COVID partners and we will have a full list of those partners.” added Lt. Gov. Green.

Walgreens, Kaiser and CVS are expected to join as partners.

Lt. Gov. Green says he expects Hawaii to see 5,000 to 8,000 visitors a day following the start of the program.

