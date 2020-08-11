Lt. Gov. Green’s Recommendations to Governor’s Leadership Team and Threshold for Full Lockdown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With new restrictions in place to flatten the Coronavirus curve, when can residents expect to see a downward trend?

And could there be more restrictions in place if we continue to see cases spike? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

