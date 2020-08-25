Lt. Gov. Green speaks on emergency pop up hospitals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While we continue to see triple digit new COVID-19 cases daily, Lt. Gov. Josh Green talked about emergency pop up hospitals. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
