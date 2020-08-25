Lt. Gov. Green speaks on emergency pop up hospitals

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While we continue to see triple digit new COVID-19 cases daily, Lt. Gov. Josh Green talked about emergency pop up hospitals. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories