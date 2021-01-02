Lt. Gov. Green: Huge spike in cases due to delay in processing tests

HONOLULU(KHON2) — COVID-19 cases steadily increased leading up to the New Year’s holiday with 241 cases reported on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said, the increase is due to a delay in reporting cases and test results because of the holidays.

Cases are up more than 35% since Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 dashboard. The number of new COVID cases increased every day this week.

Monday, Dec. 28: 46 new cases

46 new cases Tuesday, Dec. 29: 76 new cases

76 new cases Wednesday, Dec. 30: 108 new cases

108 new cases Thursday, Dec. 31 : 188 new cases

: 188 new cases Friday, Jan. 1: 244 new cases

It is not as bad as some may think, according to Green.

“This is a result of having more test results come in,” he said. “And it’s a little bit uneven over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, especially this year, because it falls on Friday.”

He said, fewer people got tested over Christmas and there was a two-to-four-day delay in processing results due to the holiday.

“It appears I think our positivity rate was 3.17%. That was up, just a very, very small increase. So we’re seeing a slight increase, but not a significant jump,” Green explained.

He added that he would be much more concerned if our positivity rate was at 6-7%.

Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr said, the uptick in cases may be related to holiday preparations.

“People are more out and about this time of year. They are out shopping, they’re out dining, they’re traveling more they have begun to get together. So whether it’s exactly Christmas Day yet or just that lead up to Christmas, we suspect that is what we may be seeing in our investigation with our contact tracing and more that’s gonna bear out exactly what’s happened,” Brooks explained.

There are 101 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the HI-EMA COVID-19 dashboard, 15 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit and 11 are on ventilators.

Green said, the number of those hospitalized is concerning. He is urging everyone to be vigilant and wear their masks, practice social distancing and avoid any post-New Year parties.

He said, if there is a surge due to New Year’s Eve parties Hawaii will likely start seeing it around Friday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 10.