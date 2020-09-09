Lt. Gov. Green discusses turning the corner and solo activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite COVID-19 numbers decreasing, Mayor Caldwell extended Oahu’s stay-at-home order for another two weeks.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about turning the corner in controlling the virus, disagrees with solo activities to the amended order and will ask for changes.

He also talked about the shakeup at DOH and answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

