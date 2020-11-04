Lt. Gov. Green discusses testing container at airport and expanding pre-travel partner list

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State is looking to expand the pre-travel testing partner list and more testing is on the way with a new COVID-19 testing container near the airport.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss these hot topics and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
