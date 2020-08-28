HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing continues on Oahu as part of the city’s surge testing.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and the expected increase in daily cases. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Aloha Green Apothecary pumps out gallons of sanitizer to provide and protect first responders amid Coronavirus pandemic
- Lt. Gov. Green discusses surge testing strategy and expected increase in cases
- Keiki Talk: Distance Learning Advice for Parents
- Food2Go: Square Barrels
- Five Guys Pearlridge Open for Carry-Out, Delivery, and Fundraising