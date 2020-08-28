Lt. Gov. Green discusses surge testing strategy and expected increase in cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing continues on Oahu as part of the city’s surge testing.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and the expected increase in daily cases. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories