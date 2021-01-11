Lt. Gov. Green discusses spike in COVID-19 cases and reopening strategy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With new COVID-19 cases remaining in the triple digits, could Oahu be in danger of moving back into Tier One in Oahu’s reopening strategy?
Lt. Gov. Josh Green who joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the numbers and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
