HONOLULU (KHON) -- The Department of Health reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today, both from Honolulu County. The state total is now 634.

Of the 634 total positive tests, 56 are still active cases. The DOH reports that 38,042 individuals have been tested as of May 10th, an increase of 78 from the day before. Total test count as of May 11th is not yet available, but will be added as soon as it is.